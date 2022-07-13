MAGNITUDE 3.74 EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

On Wednesday July 13th at approximately 8:29am, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.74 was felt in the Virgin Islands. According to the initial report from the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, the epicenter of this earthquake was at Latitude:18.0925 Longitude: -64.9678 at a depth of 8 kilometers.

There are no tsunami advisories, watches or warnings issued for the Virgin Islands with this earthquake.

BVI residents are reminded that earthquakes can occur at any time with no warning, and therefore it is important to Be Ready.