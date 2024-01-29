NO TSUNAMI THREAT FROM 4.72M QUAKE

Did you feel it?

No action is required and there is no tsunami threat from a 4.72 M earthquake that occurred about 44 miles northwest of Anegada at 12:57pm.

You can view the full details from our partners at the Puerto Rico Seismic Network: https://redsismica.uprm.edu/english/seismic_report/myInfoGeneral.php?id=20240129165727&lat=19.222&lon=-64.975&prof=39&mag=4.72_Ml



* MAGNITUDE 4.7

* ORIGIN TIME 1257 PM AST JAN 29 2024

* COORDINATES 19.1 NORTH 65.0 WEST

* DEPTH 6 MILES / 10 KM

* LOCATION ABOUT 44 MILES NORTHWEST OF ANEGADA