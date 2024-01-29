close
NO TSUNAMI THREAT FROM 4.72M QUAKE

January 29, 2024
satellite imagery showing the epicentre of the quake

Did you feel it?

No action is required and there is no tsunami threat from a 4.72 M earthquake that occurred about 44 miles northwest of Anegada at 12:57pm.

You can view the full details from our partners at the Puerto Rico Seismic Network: https://redsismica.uprm.edu/english/seismic_report/myInfoGeneral.php?id=20240129165727&lat=19.222&lon=-64.975&prof=39&mag=4.72_Ml 

  * MAGNITUDE         4.7  * ORIGIN TIME       1257 PM AST JAN 29 2024  * COORDINATES       19.1 NORTH  65.0 WEST  * DEPTH             6 MILES / 10 KM  * LOCATION          ABOUT 44 MILES NORTHWEST OF ANEGADA