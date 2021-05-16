Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt in the Dominican Republic Region

On the 16th May 2021, at approximately 08:14 AM, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4 MI. The epicenter was located at latitude 18.840 , longitude 70.324 , 34.33 East-Southeast of La Vega, DR, 42,34 Northeast of Bani,DR and 361.11 West-Northwest of Mayaguez, PR, with a depth of 93.2 km. NO WARNING, ADVISORY OR WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR PUERTO RICO AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. During an earthquake it is important to stay calm, if you are inside stay there, move away from ceiling fans, glass windows and doors or anything that may fall. Get under a desk or sturdy piece of furniture cover your head and hold on. If outdoors, move into an open area away from trees, buildings, or utility wires and poles. During an earthquake the more you move the more likely you are to be hurt, so refrain from entering or exiting a building at the time of the impact. If you felt this earthquake, assist the Puerto Rico Seismic Network by following the link below and fill in the form as it allows for a true intensity to be recorded. Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.