MAGNITUDE 4.8 EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

At approximately 3:49 am, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 with an estimated maximum intensity IV, was felt in the Virgin Islands. According to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, the epicenter of this earthquake was at Latitude: 18.9 and Longitude: 64.48 at a depth of 26.6 kilometer. No Tsunami Warning, Advisory or Watch is in effect for the Virgin.

