Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A dry, stable and hazy airmass will conrinue to persist and restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet..

𝗔 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁. 𝗔 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗴𝗼𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

