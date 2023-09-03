Tropical Weather Update

Disturbance AL95 is becoming better defined today near 10.5N, 25.0W, or about 300 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands which is estimated 2346 miles ESE of the BVI.

The disturbance continues to move westward at 10 mph. It is forecast to track to the west-northwest next week. It could develop into a tropical storm by late Tuesday or Wednesday midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles, then pass to the northeast of the northern Leeward islands to Puerto Rico by Saturday and next Sunday as a hurricane.

The chance of tropical development is estimated at 40 percent within the next 48 hours, then 80 percent chance within the next week.

Meteorologists: Claude Aultman / Amanda Lyles

We will keep monitoring and bring updates as conditions change.

