Minister Malone’s Statement on Newly Identified COVID-19 Case

STATEMENT BY DEPUTY PREMIER AND MINISTER FOR HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT HONOURABLE CARVIN MALONE DURING THE SEVENTH SITTING OF THE SECOND SESSION OF THE FOURTH HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY – April 16th, 2020

I have been informed by the Unified Command Team of the Health Emergency Operations Centre that an additional case of Covid-19 has been identified, swabbed and locally tested at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital. The initial test results have been returned as positive. The patient is currently located in the isolation ward prepared for this eventuality. In accordance with protocols established the swabs would be collected by the Regional Security System (RSS) and transported to the regional CARPHA lab in Trinidad. Once confirmed, the official results would be announced.

All seven primary contacts have been traced and local preliminary testing have been returned as negative. These tests would also be collected by the RSS and verified by CARPHA in Trinidad. In the interim, the seven persons would be quarantined until the local tests are verified. These results should be returned within 48 hours.

Persons exhibiting any symptoms are reminded and encouraged to call the Health Hotline at 852-7650. Mister Speaker, a more comprehensive statement would be made in due course.