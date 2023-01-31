close
PRELIMINARY INFROMATION EARTHQUAKE MAGNITUDE 3.8 FELT IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS No Tsunami Warning, Advisory or Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands