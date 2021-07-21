Recovery Planning Training for Small Businesses

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Regional Training Centre (RTC), with the support of its partners the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM), the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), the French Red Cross, and the Global ARISE initiative, will host a free webinar titled “Building Resilient Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Caribbean: Planning for Post-Disaster Recovery” on Thursday 29th July 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Register for the webinar at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArfuGprzMqHtFuy6yKtxVRNUTzmewWzb4n

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises make up half of the economic activity in the Caribbean and are vital to economic recovery after a disaster. This webinar will provide useful information on business preparedness and business continuity planning for micro, small and medium enterprises. It will also provide tools to help businesses strengthen their disaster preparedness.

The presenters include:

Ms. Natasha Joseph, Grad IOSH, IAEM, AMBCI – Business Continuity Management Specialist

Ms. Iuliia Kovalenko, Business Preparedness Specialist, Ready Together Project, French Red Cross

Ms. Lizra Fabien, Executive Director of Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce and Member of the Global ARISE Board

Ms. Andria Grosvenor, CDEMA Deputy Executive Director, will moderate.

The webinar is open to all, especially owners and employees of micro, small and medium sized businesses and anyone thinking of starting their own business. The webinar would also be useful for members of NGOs, community and district disaster management committees and volunteers, and national disaster management offices who interact with micro, small and medium sized businesses, and promote disaster preparedness within the private sector.

Participants will receive a Certificate of Participation after the session.