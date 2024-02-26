SAHARA DUST ADVISORY FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A large plume of Sahara Dust could is expected to impact the Virgin Islands over the next couple of days. At-risk residents may wish to take precautions to reduce the effects of the dust.



EFFECTS OF THE SAHARA DUST

Dry Cough

Sore Throat

Itchy Watery Eyes

Sneezing

Running Nose

AT RISK PERSONS

Elderly and Children

Persons with respiratory illness such as asthma

Individual that suffer from chronic heart disease

Here a few tips :

Keep windows and doors closed

Wear a dust mask where necessary

Drink plenty of water and fluids

Keep relevant medication close by.(inhalers, sinus medication, pain reliever)

Persons experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical attention.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. The information shared by the Department is obtained from various professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. In no way can DDM or the Virgin Islands Government be held responsible for the use of this information in an appropriate manner for legal evidence or to justify any decision that may result in loss of finances, property or life.