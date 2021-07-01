SMALL CRAFT WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

Small craft warning goes into effect Friday for the British Virgin Islands.

Locations to be affected: Especially open Atlantic waters.

Timing: Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am.

Synopsis: Fresh to strong gusty winds, owing to expected further steepening of the pressure gradient, due to the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, are expected to cause hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is high, and there is the potential for extensive impacts.

A small craft warning means that wind speeds of 41 km/h or higher (22 knots or higher) and or wind waves and or wind swells of 9 feet or greater are occurring or expected.

Winds over open waters: East at 33 to 52 km/h (18 to 28 knots; 21 to 32 mph), with strong gusts to gale-force – 69 km/h (37 knots; 43 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3.5 meters (7 to 12 feet), occasionally or locally exceeding 4.5 meters (15 feet).

Wind waves and or wind swells: 2 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet and occasionally higher. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential impacts: Loss of life; injuries; damage or loss of boats and fishing equipment; sea search and rescue disruptions; cancellations to sea transportation; scarcity of sea food; cancellation to marine recreation and businesses and economic losses.

Caution: Small craft operators should stay in or near port.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

