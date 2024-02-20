System Test Set for February 23

The Department of Disaster Management will conduct a test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System on February 23.

DDM generally tests the system on the fourth Friday of the month. While no action is required during the test, it is a good opportunity to test emergency procedures wherever you are.

Remember, activation of the emergency sirens is a signal to residents to tune in to local radio or check the DDM website, app or social media accounts for detailed safety information. During a test, equipment sounds for 60 seconds, but in an emergency they will sound continuously.