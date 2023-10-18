TAMMY CONTINUES QUICKLY WESTWARD

As of 8 pm, Tropical Storm Tammy is located at 13.0N and 52.5W, approximately 771 miles East of Road Town. There is currently no watches or warnings in effect for the Virgin Island, on the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning on Friday.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected for the British Virgin Islands. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher.

Residents should monitor this system closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/182342.shtml

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life