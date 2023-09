TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT DISCONTINUED

TROPICAL CYCLONE INFORMATION STATEMENT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES HAS DISCONTINUED THE TROPICAL

CYCLONE ALERT FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, THE REST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS SINCE HURRICANE LEE HAS EXITED THE MONITORED AREA.

HOWEVER, MONITORING OF THE SYSTEM CONTINUES . CONFIDENCE REMAINS HIGH THAT HURRICANE LEE WILL PASS A SAFE DISTANCE AWAY FROMTHE ISLANDS; HENCE, IN THE REASONABLE WORST-CASE SCENARIO, THE SYSTEM POSES LITTLE TO NO WIND THREAT TO THE AREA.

HOWEVER, THERE IS A HIGH THREAT OF ABOVE-NORMAL SWELLS, WHICH HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE EXTENSIVE IMPACT AND LIFE-THREATENING CONDITIONS.

AT 5AM, THE CENTRE OF HURRICANE LEE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 17.8

NORTH, LONGITUDE 53.5 WEST OR ABOUT 636 MILES EAST OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS ISLANDS MOVING WEST-NORTHWEST AT 14 MPH.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE INCREASED NEAR 165 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. LEE IS A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE ON THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON WIND SCALE. ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING IS EXPECTED TODAY AND LEE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN A MAJOR HURRICANE UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

BASED ON THE FORECAST MODEL TRACKS, THE CENTRE OF HURRICANE LEE WILL LIKELY PASS

OVER 250 MILES AWAY FROM THE AREA SUNDAY; AT WHICH TIME, THE STORM FORCE WINDS ARE FORECAST TO BE OUT ABOUT 160 MILES FROM THE CENTRE, KEEPING THE ISLANDS SAFELY

AWAY FROM THE HAZARDOUS WINDS.

ABOVE-NORMAL SWELLS ARE EXPECTED TO STAR TO BATTER MAINLY NORTHERN AND EASTERN

SHORELINES LATE FRIDAY. WARNINGS WILL BE ISSUED ACCORDINGLY.

RAINFALL REMAINS A CHALLENGE TO PREDICT. THE BEST AVAILABLE GUIDANCE SUGGEST THAT

NO MORE THAN 50 MM OR 2 INCHES OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE FROM LEE BETWEEN NOW AND TUESDAY. THIS ASSESSMENT WILL BE UPDATED WHEN NEW DATA BECOME AVAILABLE.

AT THIS TIME THERE IS NO ALERT, WATCHES OR WARNINGS ISSUED FOR THE BVI. RESIDENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR HURRICANE LEE UNTIL IT IS OUT OF THE AREA. ALL ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO STAY PREPARED FOR THE REST OF THE HURRICANE SEASON.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐——๐——๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ, ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ, ๐—ง๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ, ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐˜„๐˜„.๐—ฏ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐—บ.๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ต๐˜๐˜๐—ฝ๐˜€://๐—ฏ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ.๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ.๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ/๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฎ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or lifetime.