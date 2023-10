WHCA31 TAPA

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

TUE, OCT 17, 2023

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

…THE METEOROLOGICAL OFFICE CONTINUES TO MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF INVEST 94L (AL94) WHICH NOW HAS A HIGH CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT…

AT 2 PM ECT OR 1800Z THE CENTRE OF INVEST 94L WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 10.9N, LONGITUDE 42.3 WEST OR APPROXIMATELY 1196 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA AND APPROXILATELY 1370 MILES SOUTHEAST OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.

AL94 NOW HAS A HIGH CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT INTO A TROPICAL CYCLONE OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS AND COULD BECOME TROPICAL STORM TAMMY IF IT CONTINUES TO GAIN ORGANIZATION.

AL94 CONTINUES TO MOVE CLOSER TO THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN. ALTHOUGH THERE IS UNCERTAINTY CONCERNING ITS EVENTUAL PATH AND STRENGTH, AL94 HAS THE POTENTIAL TO IMPACT THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS BRINGING CLOUDINESS, SHOWERS, THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY WINDS AS EARLY AS FRIDAY. THE SPECIFIC NATURE OF THESE IMPACTS WILL CHANGE DEPENDING UPON HOW CLOSE THE DISTURBANCE COMES TO ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA AND THEREST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.

NO SPECIFIC ACTION IS REQUIRED OF RESIDENTS IN THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AT THIS TIME, OTHER THAN TO CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF AL94.

THE NEXT UPDATE ON THIS DISTURBANCE WILL BE ISSUED TONIGHT.

FORECASTER

ORVIN PAIGE