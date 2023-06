TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT STATEMENT

WHCA31 TAPA

TROPICAL STORM BRET ALERT STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

5:00 AM ECT FRI, JUN 23, 2023

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

..SOME WEAKENING IS EXPECTED THIS MORNING, HOWEVER RAINBANDS WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE RAIN AND STRONG WINDS IN PORTIONS OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS..

AT 5 AM ECT OR 0900Z THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL STORM BRET WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 13.4 NORTH, LONGITUDE 62.9 WEST

OR ABOUT 231 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND 316 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

TROPICAL STORM BRET IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST AT 18 MPH AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE DECREASED TO NEAR 60 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. FURTHER WEAKENING IS ANTICIPATED AND BRET IS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE OVER THE CENTRAL CARIBBEAN SEA BY SATURDAY NIGHT OR SUNDAY.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 125 MILES FROM THE CENTRE.

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1001 MB OR 29.56 INCHES.

ON ITS PRESENT TRACK, THE CENTRE OF BRET IS FORECAST TO MOVE FURTHER INTO THE CARIBBEAN SEA AND AWAY FROM THE WINDWARD ISLANDS DURING THE COMING DAYS.

NO SPECIFIC ACTION IS REQUIRED OF RESIDENTS IN THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS OTHER THAN TO KEEP MONITORING THE MOVEMENT OF TROPICAL STORM BRET.

FORECASTER

JALEEL JACOBS