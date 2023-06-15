TROPICAL OUTLOOK JUNE 15, 2023

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring a disturbance that National Hurricane Center expects will move off the coast of Africa later today or tomorrow.
Read the full tropical outlook from NHC below 👇👇
A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today and early Friday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Bucci