WMO DECLARES ‘EARLY WARNING FOR ALL’ TOP PRIORITY

The World Meteorological Organisation will work to ensure that everyone on Earth is protected against hazardous weather by life-saving early warning systems by the end of 2027 as its top priority, the group agreed in its World Meteorological Congress resolution.

“This resolution agrees that the fulfilment of the WMO contribution to the successful implementation of the Early Warnings For All Initiative shall be accorded the highest priority in the WMO Strategic Plan 2024–2027,” the resolution states.

The 193-Member Congress, which is the WMO’s top decision-making body, said it was mindful of the “ambitious time frame, the complexity of the technological, social and economic aspects, and the urgency implied by the increasing threats and risks from natural hazards.”

Read more about the Early Warnings for All WMO programmes, technical commissions and regional activities toward achieving the goal at https://public.wmo.int/en/earlywarningsforall.