Tropical Storm Fiona Advisory 14A

LOCATION…16.6N 64.9W

ABOUT 119 MI… SSE OF British Virgin Islands

ABOUT 145 MI…235 KM SE OF PONCE PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…998 MB…29.47 INCHES

The British Virgin Islands remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Fiona is moving generally toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (15 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A northwestward motion is forecast to begin on Sunday and continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the centre of Fiona will move south of the U.S. Virgin Islands this evening.

Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area through this evening. Tropical storm conditions are beginning to reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and will spread westward across Puerto Rico this evening and tonight and portions of the Dominican Republic late Sunday.

The greatest threat to the BVI remains flooding rains. The storm is estimated to produce 4 to 6 inches with a local maximum of 10 inches possible in the BVI. Due to these heavy rainfalls, flash flood warning and/or advisory may be issued.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the centre therefore some places may experience periodic wind gust.

