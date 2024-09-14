TROPICAL STORM GORDON UPDATE

Gordon continues westward across the Atlantic towards the Eastern Caribbean chain of islands. Gordon showing signs of weakening in the short term.

As of 11am, Tropical Storm Gordon is approximately 1550 miles east northeast of the Territory. On its current track, Gordon could possibly steer away from the Territory.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor Gordon as it tracks rest across the Atlantic.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/141443.shtml?