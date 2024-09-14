TROPICAL STORM GORDON UPDATE

Gordon continues westward across the Atlantic towards the Eastern Caribbean chain of islands. Gordon showing signs of weakening in the short term.
As of 11am, Tropical Storm Gordon is approximately 1550 miles east northeast of the Territory. On its current track, Gordon could possibly steer away from the Territory.
The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor Gordon as it tracks rest across the Atlantic.
For more information:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/141443.shtml?
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.