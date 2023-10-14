TROPICAL STORM SEAN UPDATE

Tropical Storm Sean has not changed much over the past few hours as some thunderstorm activity continues to flare up to the northeast of the center. We expect Sean to weaken as it progresses to the northwest before becoming a remnant area of low pressure by Saturday evening or early on Saturday night well to the east of the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Meteorologist, John Hale

Note that there are NO WATCHES OR WARNINGS IN EFFECT AT THIS TIME.

Residents should continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Sean and ensure that they have their hurricane season plans prepared.

