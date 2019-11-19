TROPICAL STORM SEBASTIEN HAS FORMED

19TH November 2019 – The National Hurricane Centre has upgraded Disturbance1/AL90 to Tropical Storm Sebastian

At 1100 AM the centre of Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 58.7 West or approximately 391 miles North East of the British Virgin Islands. Sebastien is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph). A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday followed by a turn to the northeast and an increase in forward speed Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so. Sebastien is expected to become absorbed by a cold front in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the centre.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Based on Sebastien’s location and current movement the system is not expected to have any effect on the Territory.

The DDM will continue to monitor the Tropical Storm and provides updates where necessary.

Persons can also download the Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.