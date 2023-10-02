TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR ANTIGUA… …PHILIPPE LIKELY TO CAUSE HEAVY RAINS AND SOME FLOODING TO PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS OVERNIGHT.

Forecaster Blake/Stevenson of the National Hurricane Centre 5pm update on Tropical Storm Philippe.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 61.5 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is anticipated through early Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass near the northern Leeward Islands tonight and north of those islands on Tuesday.

The strongest winds and heavy rains will likely occur in the islands after the center passes. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast to occur by late Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but Philippe could begin to intensify more significantly around the middle of the week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbuda

*Antigua

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 6hours. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.