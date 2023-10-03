TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 63.5 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general motion should continue today. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast by tonight, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to move north of the Leeward Islands today. However, the strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of the center.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two, but Philippe could begin to strengthen after midweek.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) primarily to the east and southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbuda

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…* British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

LOCATION…18.6N 63.5W

ABOUT 40 MI…60 KM NW OF ANGUILLA

ABOUT 55 MI…90 KM E OF ANEGADA BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1001 MB…29.56 INCHES

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for t𝗵𝗲 British 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 . 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

Forecaster Berg