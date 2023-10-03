PHILIPPE BRINGING HEAVY RAINS AND FLASH FLOODING TO PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS AND THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 62.9 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion should continue today. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast by tonight, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to move north of the Leeward Islands today. However, the strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of the center.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two, but Philippe could begin to strengthen after midweek.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)primarily to the east and southeast of the center. A wind gust to 47 mph (76 km/h) was reported on Antigua a few hours ago.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

LOCATION…18.5N 62.9

WABOUT 25 MI…40 KM NNE OF ANGUILLA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1001 MB…29.56 INCHES

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for..

* Barbuda

* Antigua

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Forecaster Brown