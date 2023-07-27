close
TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

July 27, 202310Views
ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL
TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 PM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Eastern Atlantic:
A tropical wave is located several hundred miles to the southwest of 
the Cabo Verde Islands.  Conditions are expected to be favorable for 
gradual development of this system in a few days, and a tropical 
depression could form late this weekend or early next week while 
the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical 
Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

Forecaster Pasch