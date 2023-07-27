TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Eastern Atlantic: A tropical wave is located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system in a few days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent. Forecaster Pasch