TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa is moving into area that could very conducive for tropical development. This wave is still over a couple thousand miles east south-east of the Territory. At least a tropical depression is expected to form this week.

There are no watches or warning in effect for the Territory at this time. Residents are being encouraged to monitor the updates. The next update will be tomorrow at 2:30pm or sooner if required.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life