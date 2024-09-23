HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Virgin Islands could experience another few days of excessive hot conditions. Temperatures in the low 90’sF and heat index in the excess off 105F are possible especially during the midday hours. (10am-3pm). These conditions could continue up to at least Thursday.

Resident are be urged to take steps to protect themselves from these hot conditions. Excess exposure to these conditions could lead heat stress and heat related illnesses.

At Risk Persons:

Children

Elderly

Beach-goers

Individuals with chronic health conditions

Here a few tips to consider:

Keep hydrated Keep cool Wear loose fitted bright coloured clothing Seek shade if outside If outside ensure to take frequent scheduled breaks Wear sunscreen

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.