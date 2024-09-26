TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Since this week, two tropical cyclones have developed, Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Isaac. Helene was upgraded to category 2 hurricane while Isaac became a tropical storm over the last 24 hours. Also in the Atlantic there is another tropical wave that is expected to become at least a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

Based on the forecast tracks, none of these systems are expected be a threat to the Virgin Islands. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the tropical wave in the Atlantic as it continues to move westward across the Atlantic. Next update will be tomorrow at 11:30 am or sooner if required.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?start#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?start#contents

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.