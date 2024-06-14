TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Satellite observations has shown that Invest 90L continues to move offshore the southeastern coastline of the United States. Within the last 24 hours this disturbance has become a little more organized, but still in an unfavourable environment for development. In the southwestern gulf of Mexico however, forecasters are still hinting that there is moderate chance of a tropical system developing this area next week. Neither of these disturbances are a threat to the Virgin Islands. (for more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7)

Residents should keep in mind at some point that the Virgin Islands could be threatened by a system.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.