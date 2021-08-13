Tropical Wave Update

…𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐓𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐁𝐘 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘…𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐔𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————–

LOCATION…15.3N 49.3W

ABOUT 840 MILES…1350 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

ABOUT 883 MILES…1421 KM E OF ROAD TOWN

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 21 MPH…33 KM/

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐚, 𝐒𝐭. 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐮𝐬.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Watches will possibly be required for these areas later today or tonight.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-

The disturbance was centered near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 49.3 West. The system is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected into early next week. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression tonight and a tropical storm by Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (𝘿𝘿𝙈) 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. 𝘽𝙮 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙑𝙄 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚..