Tropical Weather Update

AL 90 is becoming better organized about 860 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving to the west at 14 mph. A general track toward the west-northwest is expected over the next several days.

A turn more towards the north is forecast to occur east of the Lesser Antilles by the middle part of next week. Conditions are forecast to become more favorable for development, and we’ll likely see the disturbance become a tropical storm by Sunday.

There is an 85 percent chance of tropical development within the next 48 hours, increasing to 95 percent over the next week.

Based on the proximity of the forecast track and the storm’s potential for rapid development, residents are encouraged to have storm plans ready to activate just in case. We will keep monitoring and bring updates as conditions change.

