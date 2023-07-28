close
TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

July 28, 202314Views
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 PM EDT Fri Jul 28 2023


1. Central Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands 
and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness 
and showers.  Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable 
for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and 
a tropical depression could form early next week while the 
disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward at about 
15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

Forecaster Brown