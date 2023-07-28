TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Fri Jul 28 2023 1. Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward at about 15 mph. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent. Forecaster Brown