TWO DISTURBANCES BEING MONITORED IN THE ATLANTIC

9TH August 2020 – Two disturbances are being monitored in the Atlantic. One was highlighted in 7th August update by the DDM and another just recently formed not too far from the African Coast.

A disturbance (7th August update) located 865 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles along 48W. It is moving westward at 12 mph. Although thunderstorms are increasing with the disturbance, it remains disorganized. There is a low chance of development with the disturbance over the next day or two before it encounters hostile upper level conditions. It is expected to move across the Leeward Islands or pass north of the Caribbean by Wednesday. Forecasters gave this disturbance a 10 percent chance of tropical development.

Disturbance 1 is located along 28W or approximately 2465 miles from the British Virgin Islands. It is moving to the west at 15 mph. This disturbance has become better organized. However, satellite wind data indicates that the system is not well-defined at the surface. Environmental conditions remain marginally favorable for some slow development over the next several days as this system moves westward to west-northwestward across the Tropical Atlantic. If it holds together, this system could affect the eastern Caribbean by Saturday. The risk of tropical development has increased to near 20 percent.

Forecasters have indicated that we may see an increase in the number of systems crossing the Atlantic in the latter part of August. Persons are encouraged to monitor the systems crossing the Atlantic and prepared to take action if needed.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.