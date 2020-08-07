DISTURBANCE 1 BEING MONITORED IN THE ATLANTIC

7th August 2020 – Disturbance 1 was identified this morning along about 40w or about 1,450 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Thunderstorms with this system have become more concentrated and organized during the past 24 hours and there’s even some evidence of a low-level rotation. Even though environmental conditions are not ideal, there is a small chance for development over the next day or two as this system moves west. Conditions are forecast to become more hostile later this weekend into early next week. As a result, even if development does occur, forecasters think that this system will more than likely weaken back to a tropical wave well before reaching the islands of the eastern Caribbean Sea. The NHC has indicated a 10% percent chance of tropical development over the next several days.

The DDM will continue to monitor Disturbance 1 and provide updates accordingly.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.