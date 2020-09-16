UPDATE ON DISTURBANCE 2 AND HURRICANE TEDDY

16TH September 2020 – Disturbance 2 is located just off the west coast of Africa near 10N, 25W, or about 400 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. A general west-northwest track is expected over the next several days. It remains too early to determine whether or not it will make it as far west as the Caribbean. Impacts, if any, to the eastern Caribbean would not occur until over a week from now. The chance of tropical development remains near 70 percent.

Hurricane Teddy is located about 740 miles east-northeast of Barbados with winds near 100 mph. Teddy is forecast to become a powerful hurricane as it passes well to the east and northeast of the Caribbean Sea. Teddy may threaten Bermuda with tropical storm conditions on Monday. Marine alerts will be issued for Antigua & Barbuda and Montserrat today and come into effect for the British Virgin Islands on Thursday.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.