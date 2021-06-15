UPDATE ON TROPICAL WAVE SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF THE CAPE VERDE ISLANDS

StormGeo Meteorologists: Claude Aultman / Justin Petrutsas stated “A strong tropical wave with a weak low center located about 445 miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands near 8.6N / 26.0W. The disturbance is moving to the west at 20 mph. There is a small window for development over the next 2 to 3 days, prior to the system reaching an area of strong wind shear to the east of the Caribbean Sea. Development chances are near 20 percent over the next 48 hours and beyond 48 hours.” this tropical wave pose no threat to the British Virgin Islands at this time.

