WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Despite the presence of the tail end of a weak frontal trough in the vicinity of the islands, low moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. A relatively tight pressure gradient will also maintain a moderate to fresh trade wind flow across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief morning shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph over open waters and elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution mainly in waters north and east of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:15 pm.

