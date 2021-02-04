February 3, 2021 La Soufriere Bulletin from NEMO SVG

The following is an update from National Emergency Management Organisation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NEMO SVG is the responsible authority for issuing safety updates regarding La Sourfriere.



LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 28 FEBRUARY 3, 2021 8:00 PM

The results of some of the tasks carried out during the trip to the summit of the La Soufriere Volcano on Monday 1st February 2021 are as follows:

Some gas measurements were done on Monday using a Multi-Gas Instrument and a filter pack. The Multi-Gas measurements were successful and showed the presence of Sulfur dioxide (SO2 gas coming out of the volcano. The filter packs used to measure gas species such as hydrogen chloride (HCl), Hydrogen fluoride (HF), Sulfur dioxide (SO2) and Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) will need to be sent abroad for analyses. Monday February 1, 2021 was the first day that Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas was detected in the eruption. The absence of Sulfur dioxide in the early stages of the eruption was due to the interaction of sulfur dioxide with the ground water (Sulfur dioxide was dissolving in the ground water. The fact that Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas is now coming out of the volcano suggests that the ground water is drying up. The dome survey produced a volume of 5.93 million cubic meters Observations made of the crater floor suggest that another fire occurred in the north western region of the crater (to the immediate north of the dome) which affected vegetation on vertical face of the crater Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) target was hit from the Chateaubelair area using a total station on Monday while the team was on the summit. This is good news for the establishment of the EDM network on the western flank of the volcano. (The EDM Network is used to assist with measurements of deformation associated with the flanks of the volcano). The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.