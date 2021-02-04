WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A pre-frontal trough could see unsettled weather or the area today and to a lesser extent tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Winds: East to southeast today becoming east by tonight with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with gusts to near 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect until midday and a small craft advisory is also in effect.

Sunset today: 6:14 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.