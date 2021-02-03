WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow, generate by a tightened pressure gradient across the area will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture associated with a weak trough embedded within this flow and increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands later today into tonight and tomorrow.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief evening and overnight showers.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:14 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.