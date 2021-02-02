WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tighten pressure gradient is likely to continue to generate elevated winds and sea heights as rough sea conditions for the 24 hrs. Meanwhile, low moisture levels will restrict any significant shower activity.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23mph with gusts up to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore, high surf advisory and a small craft advisory remains in effect against rough seas mainly for the waters east and north of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:13 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life