WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A dominant high pressure system is the main weather feature affecting the islands. A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to transport pockets of moisture across the islands resulting in a slight chance of showers at most.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:25 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.