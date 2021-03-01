close
SMALL CRAFT WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

Small craft warning in effect for the British Virgin Islands…

locations to be affected: Especially open Atlantic waters.

Timing: Until 8 pm Monday for British Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Fresh winds, due to a modestly tight pressure gradient, are causing hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is high, and there is the potential for extensive impacts.

A small craft warning means that wind speeds of 41 km/h or higher (22 knots or higher) and or wind waves and or wind swells of 9 feet or greater are occurring or expected.

Winds over open waters: Northeast at 26 to 41 km/h (14 to 22 knots; 16 to 25 mph), with strong gusts to around 63 km/h (34 knots; 39 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3 meters (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 4 meters (over 13 feet).

Wind waves: 2 to near 3 meters or 6 to over 9 feet. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential impacts: Loss of life; injuries; damage or loss of boats and fishing equipment; sea search and rescue disruptions; cancellations to sea transportation; scarcity of sea food; cancellation to marine recreation and businesses and economic losses.

Caution: Small craft operators should stay in or near port. Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

Forecaster: Dale Destin

