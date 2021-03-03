WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will generate a moderate wind flow across the region. The high will support stable atmospheric conditions across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East 10 to 18 mph or 17 to 30 km/h and gusting to 28mph or 44 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:25 pm.

