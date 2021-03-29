WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tight pressure gradient will continue to drive moderate to strong and sometimes gusty winds across the region. In addition, some moisture streaming across the region on the wind flow will maintain a moderate chance of showers for the most across the islands.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 56 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 meters or 5 to 9 feet.

A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

