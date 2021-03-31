WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A fresh to strong trade wind flow resulting from a tightened pressure gradient will continue to produce hazardous sea conditions across the area during the next 24 hours. In addition, a weak low level trough embedded within this flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies in general, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with north easterly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Small craft and high surf advisories remain firmly in place mainly for coastal waters north and east of the British Virgin Islands.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

