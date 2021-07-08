WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A tropical wave will move across the area and could generate weak unstable conditions however, most of the activity will be confined to the southern Caribbean. Meanwhile, a moderate to fresh easterly trade wind flow could transport shallow pockets of moisture into the area and interaction with an upper level low pressure system could trigger showers to develop. Additionally, seas also remain above normal and hazardous as a result of the increase in winds. Small craft advisory remains in effect for the BVI.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Generally east where speeds will range from 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph with gusts to as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.