WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow, generated by a surface high pressure will prevail across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a moderate or 40 percent chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East 12 to 22 mph or 19 to 35 km/h and gusting to 33 mph or 54 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

