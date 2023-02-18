Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands will support brief cloudiness and showers today with a gradual improvement as the day progresses. Meanwhile seas remain hazardous and advisories remain in effect.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers before noon, and a 30 percent or a low chance of showers, thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 20 to 39 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible higher gusts to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.6 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. The small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect.

Sunset today: 6:21 pm.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.